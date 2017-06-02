CTC Buys New 3D Printing Equipment for Metal Processes; Ed Sheehan Comments

Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. has bought new additive manufacturing equipment worth $1.2 million to support metal processing at the company’s Johnstown, Pennsylvania facility.
CTC said Thursday its new three-dimensional printing platforms include a VRC Metal Systems Gen III Max cold spray system, an AMBIT hybrid additive manufacturing multi-task system and an SLM 280HL 3D printer.
The new systems will help CTC offer cold spray, hybrid additive manufacturing, and powder bed fusion-laser processes for customers.
CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan said the non-profit organization will apply its 30-year experience in metals and metal processing, and he noted that CTC previously invested $800,000 in 3D printing systems.
The VRC Metal Systems Gen III Max cold spray technology is designed to help repair “hard-to-acquire” components on platforms such as military aircraft, vehicles and submarines, said Ken Sabo, CTC senior director of additive manufacturing and materials.
Sabo added that the Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies-built AMBIT multi-task system can support efforts to fix damaged or worn parts and surfaces.
CTC intends to use SLM Solutions‘ SLM 280HL printer to build metal parts using materials such as aluminum, titanium, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium and others.
