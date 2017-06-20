Sierra Nevada Corp. has joined a Lockheed Martin-led industry team that is working on the U.S. Air Force‘s recapitalization effort for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft.
Lockheed’s aeronautics business said Tuesday SNC will be part of the Skunk Works JSTARS Recap team and modify the Global 6000 business jet built by teammate Bombardier in efforts to achieve Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration certifications for airworthiness.
The future JSTARS Recap aircraft will serve as an airborne surveillance and target acquisition radar and command-and-control center.
Raytheon, another team member, will contribute its ground surveillance, battle management and communications technologies to the effort.
Lockheed, which will serve as the lead systems integrator, entered into the partnership with Raytheon and Bombardier in 2015 to pursue the JSTARS Recap program.
The team has completed work on an $11.5 million pre-engineering, manufacturing and development contract and aims to secure follow-on development and production deals following the release of the program’s request for proposals in late 2016.
The Air Force is anticipated to award the JSTARS Recap contract in fiscal year 2018.
Lockheed Martin Adds Sierra Nevada Corp. to Skunk Works JSTARS Recap Team
