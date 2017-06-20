Raytheon has unveiled a compact version of a multi-spectral targeting system that works to gather intelligence data from infrared and visual spectra in the form of full-motion videos.
Compact MTS is built with a 12-inch turret that weighs less than 60 pounds and the same imaging and targeting features as other sensor products that are part of Raytheon’s MTS portfolio, the company said Monday.
“We’ve taken more than 4 million combat flight hours of experience and packed them into a compact turret,” said Roy Azevedo, vice president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems at Raytheon’s space and airborne systems unit.
The company incorporated high-definition sensors, a diode pump laser designator and rangefinder, an automated bore sight alignment and moving target acquisition, a laser target marker and a three mode target tracker into the Compact MTS.
Raytheon has produced more than 3,000 MTS units for integration on various platforms such as General Atomics‘ MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle, Lockheed Martin‘s C-130J Hercules cargo aircraft and Sikorsky‘s MH-60 Seahawk helicopter.
Raytheon Develops Compact Targeting Sensor Variant; Roy Azevedo Comments
