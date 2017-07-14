CTC to Lead Nuclear Reactor Manufacturing Innovation Center; Ed Sheehan Comments

Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. will open a new facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, that will focus on developing processes to manufacture small modular and advanced reactor systems.
The Center for Advanced Nuclear Manufacturing has been established to support the nuclear industry’s efforts to develop and transition manufacturing technologies, CTC said Thursday.
The U.S. Nuclear Infrastructure Council has chosen CTC to oversee the CANM after NIC’s manufacturing and supply chain working group and member companies conducted an extensive review of possible facility operators.
“We look forward to working with manufacturing companies and suppliers interested in supporting nuclear facilities and upcoming nuclear construction projects,” CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan said.
USNIC will host the Ready4Nuclear workshop on Aug. 23 at Sheraton Station Square in Pittsburgh that will feature some industry representatives who aim to help sustain the country’s nuclear manufacturing network.
An open house will take place at CTC headquarters on Aug. 24 to inaugurate the opening of CANM as well as provide a chance for suppliers to network with CTC/CANM personnel.
