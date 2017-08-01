Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC’s federal business, has said he believes the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program should continue to streamline and play a role as government agencies work to advance their digital modernization efforts.
“The goal is to get to a point where a vendor holding one [authority to operate] can go through an even more accelerated process as they apply for the next,” Chehreh wrote in a MeriTalk article published Monday.
He discussed about the FedRAMP program management office’s efforts to increase transparency in the cloud procurement process and how the FedRAMP Accelerated program has helped streamline the certification process for cloud service providers.
He cited the views of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), Matt Goodrich, FedRAMP program director, and other General Services Administration officials on FedRAMP during the Cloud Brainstorm event held in June as well as the challenge posed by the reluctance of some organizations to adopt other agencies’ ATO certifications.
Chehreh also called on the public sector and industry to continue to engage in talks in an effort to provide agencies with “secure cloud options.”
Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: FedRAMP Should Continue Evolution Toward ‘Accelerated Process’
