A new MeriTalk study has found that 59 percent of federal agencies have fielded converged infrastructure systems as part of their organizations’ data center strategies.
The report titled “Converged: At the Core of IT All” is underwritten by NetApp and Cisco and is based on an online poll of 150 federal information technology leaders between May and June, MeriTalk said Monday.
The survey also found that 23 percent of respondents already have multiple converged platforms in place, while an average federal IT manager would want 55 percent of their agencies’ data centers to be equipped with converged infrastructure platforms by 2022.
“Technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace and agencies are challenged to find innovative ways to leverage technology to support their missions, improve efficiency, and provide top quality citizen services,” said Nick Michaelides, vice president of federal sales at Cisco.
“Federal IT teams looking for a simple, yet fast solution to realize data center consolidation goals should absolutely consider a converged infrastructure solution.”
Fifty-seven percent of converged platform users said they have experienced a rise in operational efficiency, while 44 percent of them said they think security issues serve as the top barrier to the adoption of converged infrastructure platforms, followed by interoperability and budget concerns.
The respondents also cited scalability, data protection and optimization of mission-critical applications as factors behind their decision to field converged infrastructure systems.
MeriTalk: About 60% of Federal Agencies Have Adopted Converged Infrastructure Platforms
A new MeriTalk study has found that 59 percent of federal agencies have fielded converged infrastructure systems as part of their organizations’ data center strategies.
The report titled “Converged: At the Core of IT All” is underwritten by NetApp and Cisco and is based on an online poll of 150 federal information technology leaders between May and June, MeriTalk said Monday.
The survey also found that 23 percent of respondents already have multiple converged platforms in place, while an average federal IT manager would want 55 percent of their agencies’ data centers to be equipped with converged infrastructure platforms by 2022.
“Technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace and agencies are challenged to find innovative ways to leverage technology to support their missions, improve efficiency, and provide top quality citizen services,” said Nick Michaelides, vice president of federal sales at Cisco.
“Federal IT teams looking for a simple, yet fast solution to realize data center consolidation goals should absolutely consider a converged infrastructure solution.”
Fifty-seven percent of converged platform users said they have experienced a rise in operational efficiency, while 44 percent of them said they think security issues serve as the top barrier to the adoption of converged infrastructure platforms, followed by interoperability and budget concerns.
The respondents also cited scalability, data protection and optimization of mission-critical applications as factors behind their decision to field converged infrastructure systems.