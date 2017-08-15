Singapore’s air force has installed Elbit Systems-made defense electronics suite on its fleet of Boeing-built AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters as part of an effort to boost aircraft survivability and mission capacity, Defense News reported.
A spokesperson from the Singaporean defense ministry said the upgrade effort covers electronic warfare and satellite communications systems.
Sources told Defense News that Singapore’s Apache and Chinook helicopters were also equipped with Elbit’s radar warning receivers, but the company refused to confirm it supplied mission systems to the country.
Singapore’s defense science and technology agency supports the modernization effort and said the country’s Chinook fleet will also receive a new avionics suite, flight control modes, a personnel locator system, a dual rescue hoist and a position and status reporting system.
Singapore Installs Elbit Systems-Made Defensive Suite on Apache, Chinook Helicopters
Singapore’s air force has installed Elbit Systems-made defense electronics suite on its fleet of Boeing-built AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters as part of an effort to boost aircraft survivability and mission capacity, Defense News reported.
A spokesperson from the Singaporean defense ministry said the upgrade effort covers electronic warfare and satellite communications systems.
Sources told Defense News that Singapore’s Apache and Chinook helicopters were also equipped with Elbit’s radar warning receivers, but the company refused to confirm it supplied mission systems to the country.
Singapore’s defense science and technology agency supports the modernization effort and said the country’s Chinook fleet will also receive a new avionics suite, flight control modes, a personnel locator system, a dual rescue hoist and a position and status reporting system.