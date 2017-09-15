BAE Systems has introduced a new version of its naval mine countermeasures system at the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition in London, U.K.
The updated Naval Autonomy Tactical Information System dubbed NAUTIS 5 is designed to provide optimized command and control for autonomous and off-board systems; a new human-computer interface; and embedded on-board training, BAE said Wednesday.
NAUTIS is currently installed on more than 65 ships of seven navies worldwide, including the British navy’s Hunt– and Sandown-class MCM vessels.
Existing NAUTIS users can upgrade to NAUTIS 5 without changing on-board consoles through short maintenance activities, BAE noted.
The platform features commercial, off-the-shelf components based on the Shared Infrastructure hardware technology that works to host software from various combat technology providers on a single system.
BAE Launches Updated Naval Mine Countermeasures System
