Boeing‘s Australia-based subsidiary has developed a virtual reality training platform for the CST-100 Starliner crew transportation spacecraft that the company currently builds for NASA.
The VR trainer was created in Brisbane and is designed to provide an interactive, real-time simulation of the Starliner capsule, Boeing said Tuesday.
The company added that the VR platform will supplement its physical Starliner simulator, which will work to train astronauts on how to operate the space vehicle.
Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing’s space and missile systems business, said Boeing Australia will partner with the company’s U.S.-based global space and defense team to support government customers such as NASA, international space agencies and the Australian military.
Boeing also entered an agreement with Melbourne, Australia-based space VR provider Opaque Space to jointly develop VR space training scenarios for Starliner.
Boeing’s Australia Subsidiary Develops Virtual Reality Simulator for CST-100 Starliner
