Cobham to Supply Boeing With Small Diameter Bomb Carriage Systems

Cobham has received a contract to manufacture carriage systems for small diameter bombs that Boeing will provide to U.S. and international defense customers beginning in 2018.
Cobham said Wednesday it will produce multiple configurations of the BRU-61/A SDB carriage system under the agreement with Boeing.
The deal contains options for additional orders through 2021.
BRU-61/A is designed to carry up to four SDB-class precision guided munitions and integrate with fighter, bomber and unmanned aircraft platforms.
Tim Sopko, vice president and general manager of Cobham’s mission systems business, said the carriage is equipped with pneumatic weapons ejection technology that works to help increase mission flexibility.
