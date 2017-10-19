BAE, Cammell Laird to Compete for UK Type 31e Frigate Construction Program

BAE Systems has teamed up with shipbuilding company Cammell Laird to compete for the Type 31e frigate development program as part of the U.K. defense ministry’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.
The U.K. government launched the strategy in September in an effort to procure new general purpose frigates.
Iain Stevenson, managing director of naval ships at BAE, said in a statement published Wednesday the company will combine its experience in warship design, combat systems and engineering with Cammell Laird’s shipbuilding expertise through the partnership.
Stevenson added the teaming agreement extends BAE’s partnership with Cammell over Astute-class submarine programs and aircraft carriers.
BAE said it is also set to deliver three Type 26 frigates and five offshore patrol vessels to the U.K. government under its current contract.
