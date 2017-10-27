Raytheon has announced its lead sponsorship for Caltech’s new research center that seeks to advance the development of biologically-inspired autonomous systems.
The Center for Autonomous Systems and Technology covers 10,000 square feet of laboratory space for scientists and researchers from Caltech and NASA‘s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Raytheon said Thursday.
CAST features an assembly room equipped with 85-foot robot track; an enclosed aerodrome for unmanned aircraft system tests; and an aerospace robotics control lab.
Caltech established the facility to help improve the working connection between robotic mechanisms and their human controllers.
CAST researchers also plan to conduct research on topics of Raytheon’s interest such as autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence, communications, hypersonics, machine learning and machine vision.
The sponsorship offers Caltech researchers and graduate students an opportunity to collaborate with Raytheon.
Raytheon Supports Caltech Research Hub for ‘Bio-Inspired’ Autonomous Tech
