Cape Canaveral has launched a Boeing-made satellite that will provide improved connectivity for parts of the Asia-Pacific region.
The JCSAT-18/Kacific1 satellite will undergo on-orbit tests before entering its designated geostationary orbit position for operation, Boeing said Monday.
The satellite features payloads for SKY Perfect JSAT and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group, satellite communications providers from Japan and Singapore, respectively.
JCSAT-18/Kacific1 follows 12 previous satellites that Boeing has produced in support of SKY Perfect JSAT.
Boeing-Made Satellite Launches for On-Orbit Tests
