Raytheon to Engineer Shipboard Electronics for Navy Amphibious Transport Dock Ships

Raytheon has secured a potential five-year, $30.9M contract to help the U.S. Navy engineer integrated shipboard electronic systems for the service branch's San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock vessels.

The company will support ISE systems engineering, hull mechanical, testing, modernization and post-renovation, obsolescence management efforts, the Department of Defense said Tuesday .

The cost-plus-fixed fee contract has a base value of $7.7M and will reach its full value if all options are exercised. DoD noted the Navy will obligate $4.2M at time of award from the branch's fiscal 2017, 2016 and 2015 shipbuilding and conversion funds.

Eighty-five percent of work will take place in San Diego and the remaining 15 percent will occur in Pascagoula, Miss.

The Pentagon expects the company to finish services in December 2024.