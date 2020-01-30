John Vollmer, President of Management Services at AECOM, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Securing Major Contracts, Driving Company Growth

Executive Mosaic is honored to present John Vollmer , president of AECOM ’s Management Services Group, as an inductee into the 2020 Wash100 Award for his leadership and achieving substantial growth for AECOM by securing major contract wins across the GovCon sector.

This marks Vollmer’s fifth overall Wash100 Award . Vollmer received his award in 2019 for driving significant growth for AECOM and securing major contracts from the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. He has continued that trend and won his fourth Wash100 Award in a row starting from 2017.

Most notably, Vollmer was crucial in the sale of AECOM’s Management Services Business to American Securities for $2.4B in October. Vollmer explained that the transaction was a testament to AECOM’s execution ability and the commitment of the company’s employees.

“American Securities and Lindsay Goldberg have impressive track records of building lasting value for their portfolio companies, particularly in the government services sector. I am confident that this world-class investor group has the resources and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our innovation and future growth,” said Vollmer.

In addition, Vollmer was instrumental in securing a potential $12.6B contract to deliver aviation platform-level logistics support and related services for the U.S. Navy back in April to help the service brand maintain and modify multiple aerial vehicles, weapons and integrally related systems and expand AECOM’s naval and aviation business.

Vollmer was also involved in securing a $750M contract extension with the Department of Energy to continue its liquid waste management efforts at the department’s Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Work began on the contract in April 2019 and will continue through Sept. 2020.

“We are committed to safely managing the radioactive waste system at the site while reducing the state of South Carolina’s critical environmental risk,” said Vollmer.

In the first month of 2020, Vollmer has already demonstrated that his impressive run of success will continue after securing a potential $520M task order to help the U.S. Army modernize and sustain its equipment and vehicles on Jan. 15. AECOM will provide support services at four military sites to address the service branch's industrial base programs under the task order.

“We are proud to continue supporting the U.S. Army and providing these essential services on critical platforms to multiple Depot installations across the country,” said Vollmer.

In the second half of the 2020 fiscal year, AECOM’s plan to turn its management services group into a separate publicly traded company, led specially by John Vollmer, to serve national government clients.

“As part of our continuing efforts to best position each business for long-term strategic and financial success…we identified an opportunity to unlock value through a separation of our two businesses,” said AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael Burke.

Executive Mosaic congratulates AECOM and John Vollmer for his 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His commitment and efforts to win major contracts have driven significant company growth for AECOM and have made Vollmer a must-watch name in the GovCon sector in 2020.

About Wash100

The Wash100 award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.