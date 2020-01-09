Raytheon’s Todd Probert Voices Support for VMware-Pivotal Merger

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 9, 2020 — Todd Probert, vice president of C2, space and intelligence at Raytheon (NYSE: RTN), shared his impression of the merger between VMware (NYSE: VMW) and Pivotal Software, GovCon Wire reported Jan. 2.
He said in a statement released Dec. 30 that Raytheon, a mutual client of the two software vendors, was able to transform its approach to write programs for government and defense customers through their partnerships.
VMware acquired San Francisco-based Pivotal for approximately $2.7B in a deal that allows both firms to combine platforms into a comprehensive enterprise technology offering intended to increase productivity of application developers.
Probert noted the combination "is going to make it possible for my team to get code to our customers even faster and easier."
