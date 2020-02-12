BWXT Subsidiary Gets DOE Contract for Uranium Fuel Production

The Department of Energy has selected BWX Technologies ’ Nuclear Operations Group subsidiary to provide a uranium-based fuel under a $3.6M contract.

DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration will use the uranium-molybdenum alloy High Assay Low Enriched Uranium, or U-Mo HALEU, to replace high-enriched uranium currently used in research reactors, BWXT said Tuesday .

The contractor will decommission and modify a facility in Lynchburg, Va., to support the U-Mo HALEU fuel’s production. BWXT expects to commence production by 2024.