Raytheon Gets $92M Army Contract for Air, Missile Defense Kit

Raytheon ’s integrated defense systems business has received a $92M contract to provide the U.S. Army with a plug-and-fight A-kit designed for air and missile defense.

The company will also deliver related materials and support services under the contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday .

The Army Contracting Command launched an online solicitation for the contract and received one proposal.

The Army will assign performance locations and obligate funds per order as the firm works to complete duties by Feb. 29, 2024.