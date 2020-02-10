Seth Moore, CEO of T-Rex Solutions, Named to 2020 Wash100 for Sustainment Efforts and Transformative Cloud Initiatives

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Seth Moore, president and CEO of T-Rex Solutions , as an inductee into the 2020 edition of the Wash100 Award for his dramatic improvement in company sustainment and expansion in addition to the progress he has made in T-Rex Solutions’ cloud technology and integration.

This marks Moore’s first Wash100 Award. Moore was appointed as CEO of T-Rex Solutions in May. He joined the company as chief financial officer in November 2016 and was promoted to vice president and chief operating officer of the company in December 2017.

Moore has demonstrated his expertise and led the company through a tremendous growth period where T-Rex Solutions saw an increase of 550 percent in revenue.

“Seth is a great leader with vision, a deep understanding of our business and industry, and the confidence of our customers and stakeholders. He embodies our core values, leads by example, represents quality, integrity, and accountability in all that he does, and inspires others to do the same,” said Trevor Wilby, T-Rex Solutions’ founder.

Since his appointment in 2019, Moore has continued to expand T-Rex Solutions IT consulting, advance new company initiatives and manage company sustainment. Most notably, T-Rex Solutions achieved a new certification with the International Organization of Standardization for the company’s information security management system in January.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification has endorsed T-Rex’s efforts to sustain the management system and address information-related security risks. Moore helped the company secure the certification after an audit that found no vulnerabilities in the system.

T-Rex Solutions also holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s quality management system and a Level 3 services performance rating with the Capability Maturity Model Integration Institute.

In addition to improving T-Rex Solutions’ management and verifications since his appointment, Moore has also developed new IT and cloud-based initiatives. In a July 2019 interview , Moore cited how T-Rex Solutions will continue to help clients continue to meet requirements in the cloud computing marketplace.

“Up to 80 percent of IT funding is devoted to operations and maintenance activities. Agencies have to determine how to fund IT modernization while they still maintain their legacy infrastructure,” Moore said.

He has dedicated his time with T-Rex Solutions to develop an enterprise roadmap to identify and prioritize applications that could be moved to the cloud. Under Moore’s leadership, the company has helped government agencies advance IT transformation initiatives by using the “roadmap” methodology.

“With the customer’s business objective in mind, we carry out application rationalization by determining where functional redundancies exist, and how best to achieve economies through rehosting, refactoring, retiring, retaining, or repurchase,” Moore added.

Because of Moore’s new platforms, certifications and integration initiatives, T-Rex Solutions has solidified its place in the IT consulting industry. The company has gained recognition for its advancement throughout the year. T-Rex Solutions has been recognized for its growth and prominence in the government contractors sector.

In December, Moore led T-Rex Solutions to secure the position of #1 Cloud Service Provider in the federal civilian space. The award was based on federal IT priorities and captured the unprecedented investments that federal agencies are making in cloud services using public, private and hybrid deployment models.

T-Rex solutions was also ranked the #1 contractor deploying Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to the federal government.

"We have been very busy these past 2 plus years helping the Census Bureau move and secure its mission in the Cloud. The Census Bureau has implemented the largest FedRAMP Moderate Public Cloud modernization effort in terms of size, scale, and complexity,” T-Rex Solutions stated.

Moving into the new year, the company said, “We look forward to sharing these experiences and lessons learned with other federal agencies who wish to migrate and secure their mission applications in the Cloud. Our solutions are tailorable, and we are ready to partner.”

Executive Mosaic applauds T-Rex Solutions and Seth Moore on his 2020 Wash100 Award. Moore’s dedication to growing the company and making T-Rex a strong and influential industry leader through new cloud-based initiatives and certifications proves that he is a notable figure in the GovCon industry.

