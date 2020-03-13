AEHF-6 Satellite Assembled Onto ULA’s Atlas V Rocket; Tory Bruno Quoted

The U.S. Space Force and United Launch Alliance have integrated the latest Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite onto the latter’s Atlas V rocket ahead of its launch on March 21, Spaceflight Now reported Thursday .

The Lockheed Martin -built AEHF-6 satellite arrived at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Wednesday and is slated to join its predecessors built to handle jam-resistant military communications. AEHF-5 lifted off from Cape Canaveral in August.

Tory Bruno , CEO of ULA and former Wash100 Award recipient, confirmed AEHF-6’s assembly onto Atlas V on Twitter, according to the report.

His comments come after ULA delayed the satellite’s launch for two days due to a discrepancy in valve readings.

Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center said that Atlas V will also launch a secondary payload called TDO 2, which has a cube satellite-based framework and is intended to support optical calibration and space domain awareness efforts.