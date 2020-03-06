AeroVironment Tests Updated Switchblade Tactical Missile System

AeroVironment conducted flight tests for a larger variant model of a missile platform designed for military combat operations, FlightGlobal reported Friday .

Developed in partnership with an undisclosed client, the updated Switchblade loitering munition features an expanded range and can be controlled remotely to repel adversaries and light vehicles.

The platform’s original iteration weighed 5.51 pounds and could reach a distance of six miles. AeroVironment seeks to land an export order for the Switchblade after the firm has received approval to market the technology to NATO military clients.

According to the report, the loitering munition's sales accounted for 21 percent of the company’s $314M revenue in fiscal year 2019.