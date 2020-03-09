AT&T Establishes New FirstNet Cell Site in Louisiana

AT&T has launched a new public safety cell site at Lake Providence, La. to accommodate first responder communications.

The new site will boost the coverage, capacity and response performance in the East Carroll Parish area via access to the First Responder Network, or FirstNet, AT&T said Friday .

The site accommodates the nationwide, government-used Band 14 spectrum designed to facilitate emergency and public safety communications.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need,” said Sonia Perez, president of southeast states at AT&T.

AT&T supports Congress-mandated FirstNet efforts under a public-private partnership.