AeroVironment Introduces Quantix Recon UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled an automated lightweight unmanned aircraft system designed to deliver georeferenced aerial imagery for on-site mission and verification purposes.

The Quantix Recon drone employs a hybrid vertical take-off and landing design and houses automated reconnaissance options and a radio frequency silent mode to remain undetected while conducting survey missions, the company said Wednesday .

The aircraft has a linear survey coverage of up to 12.4 miles and can reach an altitude of 800 feet. It can also capture true color and multispectral georeferenced images via the use of two 18-megapixel cameras.

Aerial imagery data gathered by Quantix Recon may work with various geographic information system analytics tools. Users can also access geospatial images through an operating tablet as soon as the aircraft lands.