Millennium Space Systems Concludes TETRA-1 Satellite Assembly, Integration Efforts

Millennium Space Systems , a Boeing subsidiary, has completed the design, assembly and integration of the U.S. Space Force’s TETRA-1 microsatellite in under 15 months.

The satellite will work to handle prototype missions to geosynchronous Earth orbit, the company said Tuesday .

TETRA-1 underwent environmental and full-functional tests following the completion of the system integration phase and has qualified for operations. Millenium cited the company employed in-house capabilities to meet the project’s tight schedule.