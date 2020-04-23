USAF Awards Fluor Position on $6.4B AFCAP V IDIQ Contract to Provide Base Life Support Services; Tom D’Agostino Quoted

Fluor has secured a spot on the eight-year, $6.4B Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, the company announced on Thursday .

“Fluor’s experience with AFCAP IV in locations such as Ascension Island, Japan, Qatar and Niger positioned us well for our continued support of AFCAP V. We look forward to sustaining our relationship with the Air Force,” said Tom D’Agostino , president of Fluor’s Government Group and a former Wash100 winner.

As one of eight companies selected for a position on the AFCAP V indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor will be eligible to compete for specific task orders, beginning May, during the contract period of performance.

Under the AFCAP V task orders, Fluor will provide base life support services, construction and commodities support worldwide to the Air Force and other Department of Defense and U.S. federal agencies.

“We are honored to be selected for AFCAP V and welcome the opportunity to support the Air Force in its demanding global mission,” added D’Agostino.

Established by the U.S. Air Force to fulfill the Department of Defense's global mission during contingency events, AFCAP has provided the Air Force and other government agencies with additional capabilities to rapidly support the logistic requirements of its deployed forces through the use of civilian contractors.

Joining Fluor, Amentum has been selected to provide logistics, design engineering, and base operating services under a new multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Amentum announced on April 14.

Amentum will compete for task orders related to contingency planning, the training and equipping of forces, emergency construction, humanitarian support, logistics, and services, primarily related to overseas contingencies or urgent disaster requirements.

“AFCAP V will allow the government to draw upon the resources and expertise of the private sector to provide a full range of base operations, life support and logistics capabilities supporting the military’s needs on an as-required basis,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, general manager of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group.

