Darryl Peek Named Google Federal Strategic Partnerships Head
Darryl Peek
Darryl Peek II, formerly a senior manager within Salesforce's global public sector unit, has joined Google as head of federal strategic partnerships.
Peek said Monday in a LinkedIn post he will work with public sector teams at Google's cloud business to support a network of systems integrators across the federal space.
Prior to Salesforce, Peek spent nearly five years at the Department of Homeland Security in roles such as director of digital innovation and solutions and senior cybersecurity strategist. He also worked at Pragmatics as foreign affairs account manager and at Lockheed Martin as systems engineer and integrator.
He holds Scrum Product Owner, ScrumMaster and SAFe Agilist certifications.