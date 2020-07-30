Joe Boeckx Appointed Tenax Aerospace BD EVP; Jim Linder Quoted

Joe Boeckx
Tenax Aerospace has appointed Joe Boeckx as executive vice president of business development, effective Aug. 17, the company announced Wednesday.
“We are excited about the skills and talents Joe brings to the table to accelerate our Vision for Tenax as the premier provider of Special Mission Aviation Services,” said Tenax President Jim Linder.
Boeckx, U.S. Army veteran and former Department of Defense serviceman, brings a deep experience across aerospace and defense industries. Prior to joining Tenax, Boeckx served as executive vice president of corporate development at Akima.
With Akima, Boeckx identified and captured new business opportunities for a $1.5 billion holding company that supports diverse capabilities of more than 40 Federal and Commercial service providers across five Operating Groups.
In the role, Boeckx was responsible for all of Akima’s centralized resources performing Business Development, Capture, Proposal, Solutions, Pricing, Marketing, Communications, Strategic Business Intelligence and PMO.
Boeckx also served as vice president of strategy business development with Leidos before his career at Akima. During his tenure, Boeckx was responsible for integrating and subsequently creating a business development organization.
He also integrated all functions of business development and strategy across the company, including Proposal Development Center of Excellence, Government/Legislative Affairs, Senior Account Executives and Competitive Intelligence, among others.
During his nearly five-year career with BAE Systems, most recently serving as vice president of Business Development, Global Analysis and Operations, Boeckx led the business development enterprise for Defense Intelligence, Mission IT Support, GEOINT, ISR, C-IED and Support to Special Operations portfolio.
“Joe is a tremendous addition to the Tenax team. He brings a wealth of business acumen, coupled with extensive defense intelligence and special operations experience to enhance our continued support of US defense programs,” Linder said.
Joe Boeckx Appointed Tenax Aerospace BD EVP; Jim Linder Quoted
