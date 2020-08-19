AFS to Support USAF Transformation Efforts Under $990M IDIQ; Vince Vlasho, Susan Lawrence Quoted

Vince Vlasho

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded one of eight spots on a potential five-year, $990 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) to help the U.S. Air Force manage and execute enterprise-wide transformation efforts, the company announced Wednesday.

“We look forward to teaming with the Air Force as they accelerate the development and deployment of digital technologies, said Vince Vlasho, AFS defense portfolio lead. “Through our deep experience in advanced technology implementations, AFS can help the Air Force advance its goal of enterprise-wide transformation in the years ahead.”

AFS will work under the contract to provide organizational support for the Air Force deputy chief management officer and the deputy assistant secretary for the Air Force Office of Business Transformation. AFS’ efforts will improve the Air Force’s efficiency, effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction.

AFS will provide digital solutions, alignment of organizational models and data-driven performance management across the Department of Defense (DoD) lines of business, including contract/category management; financial management; information technology.

Additionally, AFS will support the DoD’s acquisition/logistics/supply chain; healthcare; community services; human resources; real property; digital transformation; and the DoD 4th Estate.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to support the Air Force in its transformation efforts,” said Susan Lawrence, deputy director of the AFS Defense portfolio. “We will apply our experience in areas like digital innovation, workforce transformation and continuous process improvement to help increase Air Force readiness at all levels.”

The contract was awarded by the Air Force District of Washington, Secretary of the Air Force Enterprise Support Division for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Deputy Chief Management Office.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations.