Cubic Consolidates Defense Business Segments & Appoints Michael Knowles to Lead the Unit; Bradley Feldmann Quoted

Cubic Corp. will consolidate its defense business segments , effective immediately, to advance the company’s strategic priorities, drive customer value and enhance operational effectiveness, Cubic reported on Friday. The new segment will be led by Michael Knowles , senior vice president of Cubic Corporation and president of Cubic Global Defense (CGD).

“This business realignment strengthens our ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of our global customers, enhances our operational agility and better positions Cubic to drive margin improvement and growth,” said Bradley Feldmann , chairman, president and CEO of Cubic and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Cubic’s realignment will combine Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) with CGD to form a new Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) segment, which will deliver technology-driven, market-leading solutions to Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and training customers.

The consolidation will improve customers’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic’s streamlined structure will also leverage the company’s talent and common technologies across the new defense business, enhance collaboration, reduce complexity and cost, and increase organizational efficiency to support shareholder value creation.

Cubic’s two business segments are Cubic Transportation Systems and Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. Knowles, who will head the new CMPS segment, was promoted to CGD president after his role as vice president and general manager of CGD’s Air Ranges business.

Prior to joining Cubic, Knowles served in a variety of senior leadership positions with Rockwell Collins and Lockheed Martin .

“His military background in C4ISR systems coupled with a strong track record of more than 25 years of experience in military and commercial simulation and training make him ideally suited to head this combined defense business,” said Feldmann.

In addition, Mike Twyman , senior vice president and president of CMS since 2016 and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, will be leaving the company. Twyman received his Wash100 Award for driving growth for the company, acquiring Nuvotronics and pushing Cubic’s technical services to help the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Under Tywman’s leadership, Cubic received a spot on a potential ten-year $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. Army to provide satellite communication platforms and services to the U.S. Army in March 2020.

“Mike Twyman spearheaded Cubic’s NextMissionTM vision, creating a holistic approach to mission readiness to solve our customers’ hardest challenges, driving growth and establishing Cubic as a differentiated C4ISR innovator,” said Feldmann. “We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well.”