Army’s First Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle Rolls Off BAE Production Line

BAE-Built AMPV

BAE Systems presented a live-stream event for the U.S. Army's first Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle that came off the assembly line Monday.

The branch will initially receive the mission command variant of AMPV, which is designed for use by armored brigade combat teams and will replace the M113 armored personnel carrier, BAE said Tuesday.

Four other AMPV versions are intended to support ABCTs in mission command, medical evacuation, mortar carrier and medical treatment operations.

The company noted that the new military vehicle underwent almost two dozen tests.and can accommodate command, control, communications and computer systems.

BAE received a contract from the branch in 2018 to manufacture 450 low-rate initial production AMPVs.