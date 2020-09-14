Unanet

L3Harris to Help DARPA Complete R&D Activities for Modeling, Simulation Effort

Brenda Marie Rivers September 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies has won a one-year, $22.2M contract to continue research support for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s initiative aimed at developing next-generation modeling and simulation technologies.

L3Harris will help DARPA complete R&D activities for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling program as part of the cost-plus-fixed-fee award, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Work under the contract includes concept and force structure development, analysis services, resource allocation support and technology insertion activities.

Last month, DARPA awarded Cole Engineering Services and Radiance Technologies contracts to help the agency construct the government-owned and operated SAFE-SiM environment to support simulation functionalities faster than real-time.

DARPA received 10 bids for the contract through a competitive solicitation process and will obligate $5.3M in fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

Twenty-five percent of contract work will take place in Arlington, Texas, and the remaining 75 percent in various U.S. locations through September 2021.

