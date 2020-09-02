Leanne Caret Talks Boeing’s Tech Investments to Build Military Aircraft Platforms

Leanne Caret President and CEO BDS

TYSONS CORNER, VA, September 2, 2020 — Leanne Caret, head of Boeing's (NYSE: BA) defense, space and security business, said the company invested in advanced manufacturing and digital engineering technologies to support its work on the Navy MQ-25 unmanned tanker and the Air Force T-7 trainer, GovCon Wire reported Aug. 18.

Caret, a four-time Wash100 awardee, said in a Defense News interview posted Aug. 17 that she thinks the company's technology investments have "paid off" for both the military aircraft programs and also for USAF's F-15EX fighter jet production efforts.

