Nuclear Regulatory Commission OKs NuScale Reactor Tech Design

Mary-Louise Hoffman 6 hours ago News, Technology

NuScale Power, which Fluor holds a majority stake in, has completed its small modular nuclear reactor design certification application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The SMR technology complements Fluor's fabrication service offerings and is now ready to move into the commercialization phase, the company said Monday.

The Irving, Texas-based engineering and construction firm noted that it provides support for new projects of NuScale on an exclusive basis.

Both parties jointly coordinate with potential investors, partners and customers in efforts to develop SMR platforms.
 

