Pratt & Whitney, Derco Sign Distribution Pact for F-16 Aircraft Engine

Matthew Nelson September 17, 2020 News, Technology

Lockheed Martin's Derco subsidiary has agreed to support Pratt & Whitney-built engine systems for the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft under an exclusive distribution agreement.

Derco will distribute the F100-PW-220 and F100-PW-229 fighter engines to military customers worldwide, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Pratt & Whitney, a business unit of Raytheon Technologies, has recorded more than 24M flight hours for the F100.

"We are excited to strengthen our global distribution network by partnering with Derco and working together to ensure the mission readiness of more than 2,000 F100-PW-220 and -229 engines that power aircrafts flown by 23 nations around the world," said Kelly Young, F100 senior director at Pratt & Whitney.

