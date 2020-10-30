Unanet

AFRL Plans High-Power Microwave Test Contract Award to Raytheon Technologies

Nichols Martin October 30, 2020 News, Technology

AFRL Plans High-Power Microwave Test Contract Award to Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies

The Air Force Research Laboratory has indicated its intent to award Raytheon Technologies a sole-source, 18-month contract to test and demonstrate a weapon system for defending military facilities against drone threats.

The company would demonstrate a prototype of the Counter-Electronic Highpower Microwave Extended Air Base Air Defense system, AFRL said Thursday in a notice of contract action.

AFRL expects contract work to take place at White Sands Missile Range and Kirtland AF Base in New Mexico and at contractor facilities.

Raytheon Technologies developed the CHIMERA platform under a task order from the Defense Microelectronics Agency.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Damon Griggs CEO Dovel Technologies

Dovel Creates Advisory Board, Names New Leadership; Damon Griggs Quoted

Dovel Technologies has created an advisory board and appointed skilled leadership to provide guidance for the company’s strategic plan to drive innovation, customer success and employee growth. "I am thrilled these well-known leaders have chosen to join Dovel's Advisory Board," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO.

MC-130J Airlifter

Lockheed, USAF to Enter Airlifter Munition Delivery Project’s Fourth Phase

Lockheed Martin received a $25M contract to help the U.S. Air force assess the feasibility of deploying weapons through an airlifter under the fourth phase of USAF's Palletized Munitions Experimentation Campaign.

GA-ASI

General Atomics to Offer Gov’t ISR Services Through GSA OASIS Vehicle; Fred Darlington Quoted

General Atomics will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to government customers through the company's position on Pools 1 and 3 of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved