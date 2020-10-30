AFRL Plans High-Power Microwave Test Contract Award to Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies

The Air Force Research Laboratory has indicated its intent to award Raytheon Technologies a sole-source, 18-month contract to test and demonstrate a weapon system for defending military facilities against drone threats.

The company would demonstrate a prototype of the Counter-Electronic Highpower Microwave Extended Air Base Air Defense system, AFRL said Thursday in a notice of contract action.

AFRL expects contract work to take place at White Sands Missile Range and Kirtland AF Base in New Mexico and at contractor facilities.

Raytheon Technologies developed the CHIMERA platform under a task order from the Defense Microelectronics Agency.