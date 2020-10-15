Unanet

Air Force OKs Raytheon Technologies-Made Weapon for F-15 Mission Deployment

Nichols Martin October 15, 2020 News, Technology

Air Force OKs Raytheon Technologies-Made Weapon for F-15 Mission Deployment
F-15E carrying StormBreaker weapon

The U.S. Air Force has authorized a Raytheon Technologies-built “smart” weapon for fielding on Air Combat Command’s F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft following a recent test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The StormBreaker munition uses a multimode seeker with infrared, semi-active laser and millimeter wave radar guidance technologies that can work alongside GPS and inertial navigation systems to reach targets over 40 miles away from the aircraft, the company said Tuesday.

The seeker technology is built to share data across the system’s three modes to engage a moving or a fixed target.

“The weapon has proven itself in many complex test scenarios, against a variety of targets in extreme environmental conditions, and is now ready to fly,” said Cristy Stagg, StormBreaker program director at Raytheon Technologies’ missiles and defense business.

Raytheon Technologies expects the weapon to be deployed on the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet later this year.

USAF is also integrating the system with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the company added.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Stephen Griffin Incoming SVP

Former GE Aviation Exec Stephen Griffin to Join VSE as Finance Chief

Stephen Griffin, formerly chief financial officer of the engine services division at General Electric's aviation subsidiary, has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Alexandria, Virginia-based aftermarket services provider VSE Corp.

Carlos Del Toro President

SBG to Extend VA Mobile Tech Mgmt Support; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

SBG Technology Solutions has been awarded a contract to continue helping the Department of Veterans Affairs manage, secure and maintain an information technology environment that supports 75K mobile devices.

SecuriGence

SecuriGence Wins $69M DARPA IT Network Support Task Order

SecuriGence has won a $68.7M task order to provide information technology support to multiple networks at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The Leesburg, Virginia-based company will help DARPA engineer and manage multinetwork infrastructure to address the agency IT goals, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved