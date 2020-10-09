Unanet

Boeing Picks Collins Aerospace to Supply Navigation Receivers for T-7A Jet Trainer

Matthew Nelson October 9, 2020 Contract Awards, News

T-7A Red Hawk

Boeing has selected Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace subsidiary to provide navigation receivers for the U.S. Air Force's T-7A Red Hawk pilot training system.

The NAV-4500 navigation receiver features a marker beacon, glideslope, VHF omnidirectional range and an instrument landing system and can be installed through a remote mount, Collins Aerospace said Thursday.

Boeing and Saab are developing T-7A Red Hawk to accommodate training activities for future fighter and bomber pilots.

Collins Aerospace received contracts to deliver various components of the aircraft, including auxiliary power engine control units, landing gear systems, engine start systems, ACES 5 ejection seats and sensors.

