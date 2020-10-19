Unanet

NASA Eyes Mid-November Hotfire Test of SLS Rocket’s Core Stage

Matthew Nelson October 19, 2020 News, Technology

Space Launch System

NASA expects the Space Launch System's core stage to undergo a hotfire test by Nov. 14 if the wet dress rehearsal slated for late October goes as planned, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

The agency collaborates with Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne to complete testing work on the four-engine SLS rocket at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

According to the report, technicians will fill the core stage with liquid hydrogen and oxygen propellants at the upcoming demonstration and refurbish the launch vehicle component before delivery to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

John Shannon, a vice president and SLS program manager at Boeing, said the team aims to transport the system to KSC in mid-January to begin preparations for the agency's Artemis mission.

