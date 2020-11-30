Army Needs Market Info for EW Systems Integration Effort

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has released a request for information in support of its plan to implement an integration framework for electronic warfare systems, seeking data for designing, building, integrating, testing and maintaining the EW Planning and Management Tool system.

The service branch said Tuesday in a SAM notice it wants to integrate EW systems into a unified, modular platform by further developing the tool.

EW officers and electromagnetic spectrum managers use EWPMT to handle EW activities in a networked fashion.

Raytheon Technologies supports EWPMT under an existing contract, and the Army needs market information for the system's continued development and transition.

The Army requires EWPMT to perform EW mission planning, deliver EW effectiveness, reprogram organic EW assets, identify electronic attacks, support targeting and generate information on electromagnetic spectrum management.

Interested companies may submit white paper responses through Dec. 24.