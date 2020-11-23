Unanet

BWXT, DOE Collaborate on Additive Manufacturing for Reactor Components; Kenneth Camplin Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman November 23, 2020 News

BWXT, DOE Collaborate on Additive Manufacturing for Reactor Components; Kenneth Camplin Quoted
Kenneth Camplin President BWXT Nuclear Services

BWX Technologies and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have teamed up to develop 3D printing technology for the production of metallic compounds needed to build a nuclear reactor system.

The company said Monday it demonstrated an additive manufacturing approach for refractory metals and nickel-based superalloys as part of a cost-sharing nuclear technology development project DOE awarded in 2018.

Kenneth Camplin, president of BWXT's nuclear services group, said the company employs a group of designers and engineers aiming to help advanced reactor developers address technical challenges.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based nuclear parts supplier aims to increase reactor power output and service life using the firm's design and manufacturing techniques.

BWXT estimates that an advanced reactor system made from refractory metal alloys could operate at 50 percent efficiency and reach a core exit temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Satellite launch

SpaceX Launches Satellite for Multinational Ocean Observation Effort

SpaceX has sent to space a satellite designed to monitor sea levels across the globe under a U.S.-U.K. partnership. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base on a mission to collect sea level data, support ship navigation and inform weather forecasts, NASA said Sunday.

KBR

KBR Gets $65M Navy Contract Modification for Base Support Services

KBR has received a one-year, $64.8M contract modification to carry out base operating support services at various U.S. Navy installations in Djibouti and Kenya.

Air Combat Command Radar Service Life Extension

Cambridge-TSS Team to Update Air Combat Command Radar Transmitter

A team comprised of Cambridge and TSS Solutions will update technology subassemblies of the Air Combat Command's AN/TPS-70 radar system under a service life extension task order.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved