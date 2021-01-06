Unanet

Aerojet Rocketdyne Engines to Undergo NASA Space Launch System Tests

Matthew Nelson January 6, 2021 News, Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Engines to Undergo NASA Space Launch System Tests
Aerojet Rocketdyne

NASA is scheduled to conduct a hot fire test for four engines built by Aerojet Rocketdyne for the Space Launch System Jan. 17 as part of a series of “Green Run” trials for the vehicle's core stage.

The agency will hot fire the RS-25 engines simultaneously for 493 seconds to resemble their thrust profile during flight missions, the company said Tuesday.

"Our RS-25 team has been working hand-in-hand with NASA and core stage manufacturer Boeing to ensure SLS is ready for liftoff," said Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

According to Aerojet Rocketdyne, the four propulsion systems were initially used for the Space Shuttle and are now fitted with modern avionics as the engines will be reused for the first four SLS missions.

The company added that future SLS launches will employ newly built RS-25 engines with 3D-printed components.

The SLS Core Stage Green Run series began in January 2020 and has a total of eight tests aimed at ensuring Artemis I core stage's safety and flight hardware's alignment with design objectives.

NASA has completed the first six tests and is now preparing to load and drain 700K gallons of cryogenic propellants and to fire the RS-25 engines.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tay Fitzgerald VP Raytheon Intell and Space

Raytheon Unit Wins DARPA Millimeter-Wave Digital Array Phase 2 Contract; Tay Fitzgerald Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business unit has secured a $12.7M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop phased array antenna technology using a “building blocks” approach for the second phase of DARPA’s Millimeter-Wave Digital Arrays program. “Millimeter-wave is less crowded than other parts of the RF spectrum on the battlefield, but current hardware is complex, tailored to a specific task and not interoperable,” said Tay Fitzgerald, vice president for advanced concepts and technology at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Resets Date for Second LauncherOne Rocket Flight

Virgin's orbit business has moved the date of its LauncherOne rocket's second orbital launch to Jan. 10 due to pandemic-related limitations, Space News reported Tuesday. The company originally planned to conduct the liftoff in mid-December 2020 but experienced personnel shortage because of precautionary measures for COVID-19 contact tracing.

2021 Wash100

2021 Wash100 Nomination Period Closes Friday

Executive Mosaic, a leadership media and events company in the government contracting space, will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Wash100 Award until Friday. Submissions for the award can be done through the Wash100 website. The award also highlights the contributions and efforts of private and public sector leaders in leading industry growth and innovation.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved