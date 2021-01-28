Unanet

AT&T Expands FirstNet Public Safety Comms Tech Suite; Jason Porter Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman January 28, 2021 News, Technology

AT&T Expands FirstNet Public Safety Comms Tech Suite; Jason Porter Quoted
Jason Porter SVP

AT&T has introduced four communications tools that are built to work with the national FirstNet broadband system and help increase first responders' situational awareness.

The MegaRange high-power user equipment offering is designed to support connectivity for emergency response personnel who require connectivity over the Band-14 spectrum from locations that are hard to reach, AT&T said Tuesday.

Z-Axis for FirstNet functions as a vertical location mapping tool and offers indoor spatial awareness to help a first responder locate others inside a building.

The company also released its cell-on-wheels platform that connects to the public safety network via satellite and does not require commercial power to function.

Another FirstNet product offering is a push-to-talk technology the company developed to help smartphone users communicate over land mobile radio or LTE systems.

AT&T helped built the new wireless emergency communications network under a $6.5 billion public-private partnership deal announced in March 2017.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Valerie Utsey VP

T-Rex Names Exec Sponsors of Diversity, Inclusion Program; Valerie Utsey Quoted

T-Rex Solutions has appointed Valerie Utsey, company vice president and chief people officer, to serve as one of the executive sponsors of the enterprisewide effort to advance diversity, equity and inclusion through accountability measures, cultural awareness and strategic planning.

Oracle

Oracle Provides Gov’t Customers With Expanded Access to Cloud Marketplace

Oracle has expanded its cloud marketplace to help customers in the U.S. government sector implement the company’s cloud tools and related software to support workload migration and other operational activities.

HPE

HPE to Build Supercomputer for Nat’l Center for Atmospheric Research’s Weather, Geoscience Studies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has received a $35 million contract to construct a supercomputer designed to support the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s geoscience and meteorology studies including weather prediction activities.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved