AT&T Expands FirstNet Public Safety Comms Tech Suite; Jason Porter Quoted

Jason Porter SVP

AT&T has introduced four communications tools that are built to work with the national FirstNet broadband system and help increase first responders' situational awareness.

The MegaRange high-power user equipment offering is designed to support connectivity for emergency response personnel who require connectivity over the Band-14 spectrum from locations that are hard to reach, AT&T said Tuesday.

Z-Axis for FirstNet functions as a vertical location mapping tool and offers indoor spatial awareness to help a first responder locate others inside a building.

The company also released its cell-on-wheels platform that connects to the public safety network via satellite and does not require commercial power to function.

Another FirstNet product offering is a push-to-talk technology the company developed to help smartphone users communicate over land mobile radio or LTE systems.

AT&T helped built the new wireless emergency communications network under a $6.5 billion public-private partnership deal announced in March 2017.