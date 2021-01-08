Errol Farr Named Government Business Development VP at Auterion

Errol Farr VP Auterion

Errol Farr, former senior director of strategy and business development at AeroVironment, has joined Auterion to serve as the drone software company's vice president for government business development.

Farr will oversee business development activities related to Auterion's offerings to security and defense customers, the company said Wednesday.

He brings two decades of domestic and international business development experience in his new role, having held leadership positions at AeroVironment and ITT, now part of L3Harris Technologies.

His tenure with ITT included regional business work for the company's engagements in Europe and Africa.

Auterion is a provider of small unmanned aircraft system software and has engaged with the U.S. Army and other military customers.

Farr noted that Auterion worked with the Army and the Defense Innovation Unit to develop a soldier-tailored, open-systems architecture for drones under the Short Range Recon program.