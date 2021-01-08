Unanet

Errol Farr Named Government Business Development VP at Auterion

Nichols Martin January 8, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Errol Farr Named Government Business Development VP at Auterion
Errol Farr VP Auterion

Errol Farr, former senior director of strategy and business development at AeroVironment, has joined Auterion to serve as the drone software company's vice president for government business development.

Farr will oversee business development activities related to Auterion's offerings to security and defense customers, the company said Wednesday.

He brings two decades of domestic and international business development experience in his new role, having held leadership positions at AeroVironment and ITT, now part of L3Harris Technologies.

His tenure with ITT included regional business work for the company's engagements in Europe and Africa.

Auterion is a provider of small unmanned aircraft system software and has engaged with the U.S. Army and other military customers.

Farr noted that Auterion worked with the Army and the Defense Innovation Unit to develop a soldier-tailored, open-systems architecture for drones under the Short Range Recon program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

David Bettinger CEO SpaceLink

David Bettinger: SpaceLink to Target Government Market for Satellite Data Relay Service

SpaceLink -- the newly formed subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems -- will target its government market strategy in the U.S. on military, intelligence and civil aerospace applications of a medium-Earth orbit data relay service, SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger told Via Satellite in an interview posted Wednesday.

GrammaTech

GrammaTech to Develop AI Tool for Mathematical Model Analysis Under DARPA Program

GrammaTech has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for studying and prototyping an artificial intelligence-powered tool under DARPA's AI Exploration program. The company said Thursday it is building the AI-based ReMath program to automate the analysis of mathematical models from binary applications within embedded software and cyber physical systems.

Cloud IT

GSA Seeks Consultation Services for SBIR/STTR Portal Cloud Migration Effort

The General Services Administration is looking for potential sources of subject matter expertise to help the Department of Defense migrate its web portal for small businesses to a cloud environment.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved