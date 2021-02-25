Unanet

Collins Aerospace to Provide Gearbox Repair Materiel for USAF F-16, B-2 Aircraft

Nichols Martin February 25, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, has secured a decade-long, $34 million contract for resources that would help the Defense Logistics Agency repair gearboxes of the U.S. Air Force's F-16 and B-2 aircraft.

The contractor said Wednesday it will perform supply chain management and manufacturing services for the gearboxes, which allow an aircraft's transmission system to shift rotational speeds.

DLA provided materiel information to support Collins Aerospace's activities under the contract.

The effort aims to sustain materiel availability at Hill Air Force Base for aircraft repairs and regularize rotation of the site's supply chain.

“It's the first win under our Beyond Break Fix program, a company-wide wide sustainment and support initiative that focuses on materiel availability instead of transactional parts,” said Aaron Maue, executive director of defense sustainment at Collins Aerospace.

The contract stems from a collaboration between Collins Aerospace and DLA to forecast Hill AFB's materiel needs for gearbox repairs.

