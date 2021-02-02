Unanet

Navy Tests Collins Aerospace’s Air Combat Training Platform

February 2, 2021

The U.S. Navy has used an F/A-18E/F Hornet multirole fighter to demonstrate an air combat training platform built by Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace subsidiary as part of the system's developmental test phase.

The technology being developed under the Tactical Combat Training System Increment II program is intended to connect an aircraft with other platforms such as ground systems, sensors or air vehicles to help pilots train in simulated, highly contested battle areas, Collins Aerospace said Monday.

TCTS Inc. II, a flexible open architecture system, develops new techniques, procedures and tactics within weeks by gathering relevant information. The platform also houses inject-to-live features to allow integration with synthetic sensors.

The maiden flight of the training platform will be considered for the decision on the program's entry to the production stage. Collins Aerospace expects to receive a milestone C approval for the program within the year.

Leonardo DRS is Collins Aerospace's teammate on the TCTS Inc. II air combat training program.

