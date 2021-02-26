Shawn Purvis, President of Northrop Enterprise Services, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Business Tech, Process Support Leadership

Shawn Purvis Northrop Grumman

Executive Mosaic is pleased to announce that Shawn Purvis, corporate vice president and president of enterprise services at Northrop Grumman, has received her first Wash100 Award, the most coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for her leadership in enabling large-scale technology infrastructure and transactional business services throughout the corporation.

Since her appointment to the role in Jan. 2018, Purvis has led the enterprise services group focused on providing company-wide digital transformation, advanced collaboration systems and business applications.

The organization also provides network, cybersecurity and enterprise application support to Northrop employees and facilities worldwide. She brings over two decades of experience in intelligence, information systems and defense industries to the position.

“‘Enterprise Services’ focus is on providing our colleagues across the company and around the world with the best, most integrated solutions possible,” Purvis explained during a recent Executive Spotlight with ExecutiveBiz. “We embrace disruption through technology and drive it, while considering the full experience of our users. How are our services being delivered, and what do employees think of our services?”

During her recent Executive Spotlight, Purvis also detailed how to remain successful and ahead of the curve in the aerospace and defense industries. She explained the importance of teamwork to provide the most innovative solutions and business applications for Northrop Grumman.

“We are extremely agile, flexible and strive for excellence every day, and at our company, collaboration is embedded within our DNA and our culture. We have incredibly talented and skilled individuals in our company, but it’s the power of our collective team that helps to ensure success.”

In addition, Purvis also explored the new and innovative tools and capabilities that are reshaping the federal marketplace and GovCon sector. She explained how much of her time amounts to providing Northrop’s employees with the tools they need to benefit their customers' needs.

“These are the kinds of questions that transform the way we think and how we deliver integrated solutions. At the end of the day, our primary responsibility is to ensure that every Northrop Grumman employee has the tools and technologies they need to be able to execute on their programs in support of our customers.”

In addition to her role with Northrop Grumman, Purvis currently serves on the board of directors for the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering and the board of directors and executive council for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

She previously served on the boards of other service organizations including the Northern Virginia Family Services Council, the Boys and Girls Club of Prince William County, Virginia and the board of visitors for George Mason University. In 2014, she received the Managerial Leadership award at the 19th annual Women of Color STEM Conference.

“Shawn Purvis has distinguished herself with a leadership approach based on teamwork, which is fitting since she makes sure the team of 90,000 employees, across all 50 states and 25 countries have the latest IT tools and technologies to not only provide world class products and services, but keep the enterprise secure in cyberspace,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Northrop Grumman and Shawn Purvis on receiving her first Wash100 Award in 2021. Her contributions to the aerospace, defense and GovCon industries and leadership with Northrop Grumman have made Purvis one of the most significant executives of consequence in the entire federal sector.

