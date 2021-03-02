ICF Chairman, President & CEO John Wasson Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving Revenue Growth; Leading Company’s COVID-19 Response

John Wasson, chairman, president and CEO of ICF

Executive Mosaic, the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, is pleased to announced that John Wasson, chairman, president and CEO of ICF, has been named to the 2021 Wash100 Award recipients for his leadership and efforts to drive company growth, specifically in commercial energy and marketing services as well as leading the company’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

This marks the second consecutive year that John Wasson has received the most prestigious and corvette award in all of GovCon. Previously, he secured his 2020 Wash100 Award for securing valuable contracts and impactful acquisitions as well as driving the company’s revenue and expansion.

“John Wasson has completed his successful first year as CEO of ICF, filling the very big shoes of Sudhakar Kesavan. An overnight success, 16 years in the making as the COO, said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “A master’s from MIT should bring continued genius to the year ahead and growth for ICF.”

Sudhakar Kesavan announced his retirement as ICF’s chairman of the board in Nov. 2020 and Wasson officially succeeded him in the role on Jan. 1st 2021.

“We are confident that the strong foundation of growth Sudhakar helped build, coupled with a highly capable executive leadership team led by John Wasson, will allow ICF to continue to drive growth and stakeholder value well into the future,” said Eileen Auen, lead independent director at ICF’s board.

After taking over as chairman, ICF reported in Feb. 2021 that the company’s full 2020 fiscal year results saw a total revenue of $1.5 billion, which is an increase of two percent from the previous year. In addition, ICF saw a service revenue increase of 4.1 percent year-over-year to $1.04 billion.

Wasson emphasized how ICF also secured a record of $2 billion in contract awards. He also mentioned that federal government and commercial energy clients increase by 19 and nine percent respectively with IT modernization, public health, energy efficiency and utility consulting leading the drive for potential future growth heading into 2021 and beyond.

“This performance demonstrates the resilience of our company and first-rate execution by ICF’s employees, who have worked closely with clients throughout the pandemic to seamlessly execute programs and win new business, while working remotely,” Wasson added.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wasson was quick to implement new protocols in order to protect ICF’s employees and prevent further health affiliations.

In addition, the company continued its support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on two small projects to provide public health messaging related to COVID-19. ICF additionally expanded its syndromic surveillance activities under CDC’s BioSense program to include tracking the spread of COVID-19 that is expected to allow CDC to better coordinate responses.

“While we expect challenges ahead, we believe that ICF will weather this storm relatively well in the medium to long term,” Wasson concluded.

Executive Mosaic applauds ICF and John Wasson on his 2021 Wash100 Award. Wasson has demonstrated his knowledge in the industry through his contract awards and drive in both commercial energy and marketing services. His latest Wash100 Award win shows the level of vision and excellence that Wasson has been able to achieve for the GovCon sector.

