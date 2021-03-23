Roy Azevedo, President of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Leading Development of Space & Military Tech Capabilities

Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Executive Mosaic, the leading provider in connecting, promoting and branding government and government contracting (GovCon) executives of consequence, is thrilled to announce that Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) for Raytheon Technologies, has been named a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award for leading and advancing space technology and other technical capabilities to assist the U.S. military advancements as well as drive company growth.

This marks the second consecutive year that Azevedo has received the most prestigious award in all of GovCon. Previously, he’d been recognized in 2020 for his efforts to advance defense systems and integrate modern technology into the company’s infrastructure.

“Roy Azevedo has not only taken charge of Raytheon Intelligence & Space to protect our national security. With 31 years of experience and more than 37,000 employees, he operates with an international reach matched in technology and breadth by very few global enterprises,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Roy’s team manages on the ground, in the air and space as well as in cyberspace. Roy is exceedingly deserving of his second consecutive Wash100 Award.”

Most recently, Azevedo spoke about Raytheon Technologies exploring digital engineering as a way to accelerate the development of technologies for potential use in next-generation military fighter aircraft.

It was noted that the approach seeks to reduce the amount of manual work by using a common reference data set across design, fabrication and sustainment activities. The method also helps engineers determine how small design modifications can change cost requirements and long-term development timelines.

“We will use our digital capabilities in three ways – it’s transforming our products, it’s adapting how we work and it’s optimizing our operations,” said Azevedo.

In addition, Raytheon Technologies finalized its acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies in Jan. 2021, which became part of the company’s RI&S business, in order to accelerate the advancement of space and counter-space capabilities to deliver those capabilities to Raytheon’s customers and stay ahead of the curve against our nation’s adversaries in space technology and development.

“This acquisition enables us to deliver a broader range of solutions to support our customers’ space missions – from sensing subsystems to mission systems integration and from launch and range support to on-orbit operations,” Azevedo commented.

Over the last year, Azevedo has also been an advocate in the development of the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). He emphasized that Raytheon’s capabilities can support the USAF’s mission based on the company’s communications, sensing and network development capabilities that can help the U.S. military and civilian agency customers to define architectures.

“What we’ve mostly been doing is a lot of modeling and simulation analysis to bring to our customers to provide them options and courses of action on the different architectures, without being particular for Raytheon solutions,” Azevedo said. “We’re positioning ourselves where we’re going to be agnostic in terms of material solutions, and talk about what the impacts are, what the benefits are, of the architecture.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Raytheon Technologies and Roy Azevedo on his second consecutive Wash100 Award win. His leadership and vision continue to drive the Raytheon business into the future as the business unit competes in the highly competitive space and emerging technology sectors to drive the company’s capabilities to better the U.S. position.

Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Roy Azevedo as the most significant executive of consequence to the GovCon sector. Cast your TEN votes TODAY to advocate your favorite leaders in the federal and government sectors. The elite leader with the most votes by April 30th will be recognized by the GovCon community as the industry’s most influential member.