Unanet

Roy Azevedo on Raytheon’s DC Operations, Space Market Opportunities Post-Blue Canyon Acquisition

Mary-Louise Hoffman April 5, 2021 News

Roy Azevedo on Raytheon’s DC Operations, Space Market Opportunities Post-Blue Canyon Acquisition
Roy Azevedo Raytheon Technologies

Roy Azevedo, president of the intelligence and space unit at Raytheon Technologies and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the company employs professionals across Washington, D.C. who support operations and programs via telework or on-site work.

Azevedo told the Washington Business Journal in an interview posted Thursday that employees demonstrate their resilience amid the pandemic as some of them need to get tasks done by going to manufacturing sites or classified spaces and the company is taking a multi-phase structured approach to bring its personnel back into office in accordance with the government's COVID-19 guidelines.

In the interview, he also discussed how Raytheon's acquisition of Colorado-based small satellite maker Blue Canyon Technologies could help the defense and aerospace contractor position itself to offer end-to-end platforms for the space domain.

The Raytheon I&S business is looking to learn about the Blue Canyon business model as part of efforts to develop and bring products to the market faster, according to Azevedo.

He added that digital engineering is one of the areas for partnership between the company and its government customers as more agencies embrace the practice.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Teresa Carlson President

AWS Vet Teresa Carlson Named Splunk President, Chief Growth Officer

Teresa Carlson, who has led Amazon Web Services' global public sector operations for more than a decade, will officially join Splunk on April 19 as president and chief growth officer. In her new roles, Carlson will focus on growing Splunk’s business transformation efforts, advancing its cloud initiatives and accelerating general growth, the company said Monday.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop to Sustain USAF’s Cyber Operations Platform

Northrop Grumman has secured a five-year, $42.5 million reimbursement task order to sustain a platform where the U.S. Air Force operates cyberspace tools and weapon systems. The company's staff will perform support and pipeline activities to further maintain the Cyber Mission Platform and future baselines, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Qwake Technologies

Qwake to Deliver Augmented Reality Visual Communication Tech to Air Force

Qwake Technologies will use its augmented reality platform, originally designed for firefighting, to help the U.S. Air Force bolster the coordination and communication between ground-based personnel and aircraft crews. The company said Thursday it will modify its C-THRU Navigator visual communications platform to accommodate the needs of Air Force Special Operations Command, Air National Guard, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the U.S. Forest Service.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved