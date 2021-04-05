Roy Azevedo on Raytheon’s DC Operations, Space Market Opportunities Post-Blue Canyon Acquisition

Roy Azevedo Raytheon Technologies

Roy Azevedo, president of the intelligence and space unit at Raytheon Technologies and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the company employs professionals across Washington, D.C. who support operations and programs via telework or on-site work.

Azevedo told the Washington Business Journal in an interview posted Thursday that employees demonstrate their resilience amid the pandemic as some of them need to get tasks done by going to manufacturing sites or classified spaces and the company is taking a multi-phase structured approach to bring its personnel back into office in accordance with the government's COVID-19 guidelines.

In the interview, he also discussed how Raytheon's acquisition of Colorado-based small satellite maker Blue Canyon Technologies could help the defense and aerospace contractor position itself to offer end-to-end platforms for the space domain.

The Raytheon I&S business is looking to learn about the Blue Canyon business model as part of efforts to develop and bring products to the market faster, according to Azevedo.

He added that digital engineering is one of the areas for partnership between the company and its government customers as more agencies embrace the practice.