Air Force to Expand C3 AI Platform Deployment for Aircraft Maintenance

The U.S. Air Force has expanded an agreement with C3 AI to deploy company-built artificial intelligence software to support predictive analytics and maintenance work for additional 20 military aircraft platforms.

The enterprise AI software provider said Thursday it will help USAF’s Rapid Sustainment Office implement the C3 AI Suite and Readiness applications to complete full deployment by January 2022.

As part of the agreement, C3 AI will customize workflow to assist RSO personnel with the assessment of thresholds for component remaining service life and the selection of aircraft prime for scheduled maintenance as well as parts for removal prediction.

Nathan Parker, deputy program executive officer of RSO, said the company’s technology makes it possible for the military service to extend AI and machine learning tools to the logistics process and support digital transformation initiatives across the Air Force enterprise.

The expanded partnership builds on an initial agreement signed last year for the deployment of C3 AI’s predictive maintenance tool to the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter weapon system.